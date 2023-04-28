Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 11.61 compared to its previous closing price of 1.34. However, the company has seen a gain of 16.41% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kronos Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: KRON) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for KRON is $10.50, which is $8.51 above than the current price. The public float for KRON is 48.08M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.92% of that float. The average trading volume of KRON on April 28, 2023 was 301.52K shares.

KRON’s Market Performance

The stock of Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has seen a 16.41% increase in the past week, with a 4.93% rise in the past month, and a -37.13% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 10.01% for KRON. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.37% for KRON’s stock, with a -45.81% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KRON stocks, with Berenberg repeating the rating for KRON by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for KRON in the upcoming period, according to Berenberg is $12 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

H.C. Wainwright gave a rating of “Buy” to KRON, setting the target price at $35 in the report published on June 24th of the previous year.

KRON Trading at -2.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -74.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 10.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.12%, as shares sank -4.49% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.37% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KRON rose by +16.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -67.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3465. In addition, Kronos Bio Inc. saw -8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KRON starting from DiMartino Jorge, who sale 10,153 shares at the price of $1.74 back on Feb 24. After this action, DiMartino Jorge now owns 355,440 shares of Kronos Bio Inc., valued at $17,621 using the latest closing price.

Al-Wakeel Yasir B., the Chief Financial Officer of Kronos Bio Inc., sale 9,026 shares at $1.74 during a trade that took place back on Feb 24, which means that Al-Wakeel Yasir B. is holding 355,719 shares at $15,665 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KRON

The total capital return value is set at -41.90, while invested capital returns managed to touch -40.99. Equity return is now at value -47.50, with -40.40 for asset returns.

Based on Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON), the company’s capital structure generated 12.72 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 11.28. Total debt to assets is 10.54, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 10.43.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 11.37.

Conclusion

In summary, Kronos Bio Inc. (KRON) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.