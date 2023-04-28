Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) has dropped by -0.73 compared to previous close of 21.18. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 10.48% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 07/25/22 that Philips Stock Sinks After Cut to Sales Guidance

Is It Worth Investing in Koninklijke Philips N.V. (NYSE: PHG) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 5 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) by analysts is $19.66, which is -$2.52 below the current market price. The public float for PHG is 880.51M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.30% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of PHG was 1.80M shares.

PHG’s Market Performance

PHG stock saw an increase of 10.48% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 24.48% and a quarterly increase of 23.75%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.70%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.58% for Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 10.84% for PHG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 25.99% for the last 200 days.

PHG Trading at 19.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -21.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.70%, as shares surge +17.48% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +23.33% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PHG rose by +10.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.04% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.12. In addition, Koninklijke Philips N.V. saw 40.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for PHG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.17 for the present operating margin

+36.62 for the gross margin

The net margin for Koninklijke Philips N.V. stands at -9.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch -7.83.

Based on Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG), the company’s capital structure generated 61.90 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.23. Total debt to assets is 26.49, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 54.88. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 33.89.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.42. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.99 and the total asset turnover is 0.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.29.

Conclusion

To sum up, Koninklijke Philips N.V. (PHG) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.