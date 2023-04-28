Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) Stock: A Study of the Market Performance

The stock of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has seen a 2.64% increase in the past week, with a 9.68% gain in the past month, and a 12.71% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.23% for KMB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for KMB’s stock, with a 12.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) Right Now?

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 25.60x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.42. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) is $139.79, which is -$14.61 below the current market price. The public float for KMB is 336.94M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of KMB on April 28, 2023 was 1.67M shares.

KMB) stock’s latest price update

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NYSE: KMB) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.73 in relation to its previous close of 146.38. However, the company has experienced a 2.64% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 01/25/23 that Kimberly-Clark Stock Is Lower. The Earnings Outlook Disappointed.

Analysts’ Opinion of KMB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KMB stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for KMB by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for KMB in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $123 based on the research report published on March 20th of the current year 2023.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KMB reach a price target of $120. The rating they have provided for KMB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on February 17th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to KMB, setting the target price at $139 in the report published on January 04th of the current year.

KMB Trading at 10.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KMB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.23%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +9.15% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +13.63% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KMB rose by +2.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +6.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $138.88. In addition, Kimberly-Clark Corporation saw 7.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KMB starting from Drexler Andrew, who sale 7,970 shares at the price of $145.12 back on Apr 27. After this action, Drexler Andrew now owns 4,889 shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, valued at $1,156,610 using the latest closing price.

Hsu Michael D., the Chairman of the Board and CEO of Kimberly-Clark Corporation, sale 46,508 shares at $144.28 during a trade that took place back on Apr 26, which means that Hsu Michael D. is holding 111,668 shares at $6,710,077 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KMB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+13.08 for the present operating margin

+30.83 for the gross margin

The net margin for Kimberly-Clark Corporation stands at +9.59. The total capital return value is set at 26.72, while invested capital returns managed to touch 22.04. Equity return is now at value 339.00, with 10.70 for asset returns.

Based on Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB), the company’s capital structure generated 1,631.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 94.23. Total debt to assets is 49.67, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,454.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 83.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.81, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.99 and the total asset turnover is 1.13. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Kimberly-Clark Corporation (KMB) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bearish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.