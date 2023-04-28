Insmed Incorporated (INSM) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for INSM is 1.53. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Insmed Incorporated (INSM) is $39.54, which is $20.42 above the current market price. The public float for INSM is 134.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.35% of that float. On April 28, 2023, INSM’s average trading volume was 1.21M shares.

INSM) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Insmed Incorporated (NASDAQ: INSM) has dropped by -0.57 compared to previous close of 19.36. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 8.76% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

INSM’s Market Performance

Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has experienced a 8.76% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 14.58% rise in the past month, and a -10.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.98% for INSM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 10.30% for INSM’s stock, with a -6.54% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of INSM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INSM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for INSM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for INSM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $28 based on the research report published on December 09th of the previous year 2022.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INSM reach a price target of $37. The rating they have provided for INSM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on December 07th, 2022.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to INSM, setting the target price at $39 in the report published on November 18th of the previous year.

INSM Trading at 5.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INSM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.48% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.98%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.73%, as shares surge +12.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.75% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INSM rose by +8.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.05% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $17.56. In addition, Insmed Incorporated saw -3.65% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INSM starting from Lewis William, who sale 6,994 shares at the price of $18.00 back on Jan 10. After this action, Lewis William now owns 265,067 shares of Insmed Incorporated, valued at $125,892 using the latest closing price.

Flammer Martina M.D., the Chief Medical Officer of Insmed Incorporated, sale 3,439 shares at $18.06 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10, which means that Flammer Martina M.D. is holding 72,763 shares at $62,108 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INSM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-194.87 for the present operating margin

+75.47 for the gross margin

The net margin for Insmed Incorporated stands at -196.26. The total capital return value is set at -39.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.82. Equity return is now at value -867.20, with -39.60 for asset returns.

Based on Insmed Incorporated (INSM), the company’s capital structure generated 1,509.96 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 93.79. Total debt to assets is 80.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1,498.28. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 93.06.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.50, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.50. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.08 and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.69.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Insmed Incorporated (INSM) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.