IMAX Corporation (IMAX) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

, and the 36-month beta value for IMAX is at 1.38. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for IMAX is $23.80, which is $0.82 above the current market price. The public float for IMAX is 46.10M, and currently, shorts hold a 6.84% of that float. The average trading volume for IMAX on April 28, 2023 was 571.71K shares.

IMAX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of IMAX Corporation (NYSE: IMAX) has increased by 7.14 when compared to last closing price of 19.97.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.71% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/25/21 that Imax Has a Record October. ‘Dune’ Was a Big Help.

IMAX’s Market Performance

IMAX’s stock has risen by 5.71% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 14.78% and a quarterly rise of 26.90%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.97% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.88% for IMAX Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.68% for IMAX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 31.19% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMAX stocks, with Barrington Research repeating the rating for IMAX by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IMAX in the upcoming period, according to Barrington Research is $24 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

B. Riley Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMAX reach a price target of $23, previously predicting the price at $20. The rating they have provided for IMAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to IMAX, setting the target price at $20 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

IMAX Trading at 14.38% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 0.59% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.97%, as shares surge +15.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.84% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMAX rose by +7.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.20. In addition, IMAX Corporation saw 45.94% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMAX starting from WELTON MARK, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $18.35 back on Mar 07. After this action, WELTON MARK now owns 82,271 shares of IMAX Corporation, valued at $366,976 using the latest closing price.

PABLO CALAMERA, the CTO & EVP of IMAX Corporation, sale 7,697 shares at $18.32 during a trade that took place back on Mar 07, which means that PABLO CALAMERA is holding 34,106 shares at $141,009 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+1.47 for the present operating margin

+50.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for IMAX Corporation stands at -7.58. The total capital return value is set at 0.69, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.26. Equity return is now at value -7.80, with -2.80 for asset returns.

Based on IMAX Corporation (IMAX), the company’s capital structure generated 105.82 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.41. Total debt to assets is 33.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 86.16. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 41.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.08, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.26. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.96 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In conclusion, IMAX Corporation (IMAX) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.