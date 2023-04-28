ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR): A Technical Analysis

ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 31.13x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) is $257.64, which is $70.0 above the current market price. The public float for ICLR is 81.08M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.18% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ICLR on April 28, 2023 was 509.33K shares.

ICLR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of ICON Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: ICLR) has decreased by -5.06 when compared to last closing price of 200.88.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -7.52% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

ICLR’s Market Performance

ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) has experienced a -7.52% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -8.03% drop in the past month, and a -17.46% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.19%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.50% for ICLR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.86% for ICLR’s stock, with a -10.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ICLR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ICLR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for ICLR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ICLR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $260 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to ICLR, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on November 09th of the previous year.

ICLR Trading at -11.64% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ICLR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.60% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.50%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.19%, as shares sank -9.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.54% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ICLR fell by -7.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $208.27. In addition, ICON Public Limited Company saw -1.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for ICLR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.85 for the present operating margin

+21.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for ICON Public Limited Company stands at +6.53. The total capital return value is set at 6.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.77. Equity return is now at value 6.10, with 3.00 for asset returns.

Based on ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR), the company’s capital structure generated 56.83 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.24. Total debt to assets is 28.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 55.67. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 35.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.71, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.23. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.20.

Conclusion

To put it simply, ICON Public Limited Company (ICLR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.