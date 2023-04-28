HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) Stock Records -90.78% Quarterly Movement

The stock of HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has gone down by -18.14% for the week, with a -41.08% drop in the past month and a -90.78% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.90%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 11.08% for HUBC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -24.49% for HUBC stock, with a simple moving average of -88.71% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HUBC is 98.22M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.09% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of HUBC on April 28, 2023 was 6.18M shares.

HUBC) stock’s latest price update

HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (NASDAQ: HUBC)’s stock price has plunge by -11.90relation to previous closing price of 1.05. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -18.14% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

HUBC Trading at -67.94% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HUBC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.08%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.90%, as shares sank -33.45% for the moving average over the last 20 days.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HUBC fell by -18.14%, in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.2018. In addition, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. saw -92.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Conclusion

To put it simply, HUB Cyber Security (Israel) Ltd. (HUBC) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.