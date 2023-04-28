GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) Stock: A SWOT Analysis

Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) is $1.44, which is $1.17 above the current market price. The public float for WGS is 198.51M, and currently, short sellers hold a 14.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of WGS on April 28, 2023 was 4.46M shares.

WGS) stock’s latest price update

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ: WGS)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.46 in comparison to its previous close of 0.29, however, the company has experienced a -9.69% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

WGS’s Market Performance

GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has seen a -9.69% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -10.35% decline in the past month and a -29.08% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 11.22% for WGS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.73% for WGS’s stock, with a -64.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

WGS Trading at -28.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought WGS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -89.24% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 11.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.94%, as shares sank -8.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -34.66% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, WGS fell by -9.69%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.3083. In addition, GeneDx Holdings Corp. saw 2.43% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at WGS starting from White Karen Ann, who sale 2,015 shares at the price of $0.29 back on Apr 26. After this action, White Karen Ann now owns 56,205 shares of GeneDx Holdings Corp., valued at $582 using the latest closing price.

Saad Kareem, the Chief Transformation Officer of GeneDx Holdings Corp., sale 5,338 shares at $0.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 20, which means that Saad Kareem is holding 197,335 shares at $1,659 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for WGS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-178.22 for the present operating margin

-23.32 for the gross margin

The net margin for GeneDx Holdings Corp. stands at -233.91. The total capital return value is set at -111.27, while invested capital returns managed to touch -148.88. Equity return is now at value -123.20, with -79.30 for asset returns.

Based on GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS), the company’s capital structure generated 30.40 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 23.31. Total debt to assets is 14.15, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 26.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 20.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 2.67. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.71 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, GeneDx Holdings Corp. (WGS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.