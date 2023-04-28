Examining the Volatility of Capitol Federal Financial Inc.’s (CFFN) Stock

In the past week, CFFN stock has gone down by -2.89%, with a monthly decline of -8.07% and a quarterly plunge of -22.00%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.34%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.33% for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.13% for CFFN’s stock, with a -22.64% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN) is above average at 11.02x, while the 36-month beta value is 0.37.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) is $7.25, which is $1.37 above the current market price. The public float for CFFN is 127.53M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.14% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CFFN on April 28, 2023 was 1.04M shares.

CFFN) stock’s latest price update

Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (NASDAQ: CFFN)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.09 in comparison to its previous close of 6.45, however, the company has experienced a -2.89% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFFN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFFN stocks, with Sidoti repeating the rating for CFFN by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CFFN in the upcoming period, according to Sidoti is $15 based on the research report published on April 09th of the previous year 2020.

Stifel Nicolaus, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CFFN reach a price target of $13.50. The rating they have provided for CFFN stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 17th, 2012.

Stifel Nicolaus gave a rating of “Buy” to CFFN, setting the target price at $14 in the report published on January 31st of the previous year.

CFFN Trading at -13.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFFN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -35.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.34%, as shares sank -6.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFFN fell by -2.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -29.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $6.63. In addition, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. saw -26.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFFN starting from Haag Natalie G., who purchase 1,150 shares at the price of $6.92 back on Mar 13. After this action, Haag Natalie G. now owns 68,741 shares of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., valued at $7,958 using the latest closing price.

Haag Natalie G., the Executive Vice President of Capitol Federal Financial Inc., purchase 1,050 shares at $6.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Haag Natalie G. is holding 19,285 shares at $7,266 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFFN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.45 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Capitol Federal Financial Inc. stands at +27.92. The total capital return value is set at 3.53, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.03. Equity return is now at value 7.00, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN), the company’s capital structure generated 195.53 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 66.16. Total debt to assets is 22.21, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 165.36. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.66. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Capitol Federal Financial Inc. (CFFN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.