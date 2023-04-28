Examining the Volatility of BHP Group Limited’s (BHP) Stock

The stock of BHP Group Limited (BHP) has gone down by -2.72% for the week, with a -0.97% drop in the past month and a -17.10% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.39% for BHP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.45% for BHP’s stock, with a 1.41% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) Right Now?

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.21x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BHP is 0.99. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 11 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BHP is $63.16, which is $11.44 above the current price. The public float for BHP is 2.46B and currently, short sellers hold a 0.25% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BHP on April 28, 2023 was 3.14M shares.

BHP) stock’s latest price update

BHP Group Limited (NYSE: BHP)’s stock price has soared by 1.20 in relation to previous closing price of 58.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -2.72% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 10/17/22 that These Mining Stocks Have Taken a Beating. But Their Long-Term Outlook Shines.

BHP Trading at -3.93% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.57%, as shares sank -2.85% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.06% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHP fell by -2.72%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +17.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $61.08. In addition, BHP Group Limited saw -4.82% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for BHP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+53.97 for the present operating margin

+57.12 for the gross margin

The net margin for BHP Group Limited stands at +18.59. The total capital return value is set at 40.79, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.70. Equity return is now at value 58.90, with 28.10 for asset returns.

Based on BHP Group Limited (BHP), the company’s capital structure generated 40.93 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 29.04. Total debt to assets is 19.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 35.80. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 25.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.87, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.63.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BHP Group Limited (BHP) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.