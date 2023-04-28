Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) has increased by 11.57 when compared to last closing price of 3.37. Despite this, the company has experienced a 19.37% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: EVLV) Right Now?

Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) is $5.23, which is $1.32 above the current market price. The public float for EVLV is 105.04M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.06% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVLV on April 28, 2023 was 663.28K shares.

EVLV’s Market Performance

The stock of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has seen a 19.37% increase in the past week, with a 26.60% rise in the past month, and a 25.33% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.94%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.20% for EVLV. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.14% for EVLV’s stock, with a 32.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVLV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVLV stocks, with Craig Hallum repeating the rating for EVLV by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVLV in the upcoming period, according to Craig Hallum is $6 based on the research report published on April 28th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVLV reach a price target of $5.40. The rating they have provided for EVLV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 08th, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to EVLV, setting the target price at $2 in the report published on March 15th of the previous year.

EVLV Trading at 28.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVLV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -4.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.20%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.94%, as shares surge +27.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.92% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVLV rose by +19.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.12. In addition, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. saw 45.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EVLV starting from Charlton Kevin M., who purchase 8,000 shares at the price of $3.13 back on Mar 08. After this action, Charlton Kevin M. now owns 246,919 shares of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., valued at $25,040 using the latest closing price.

George Peter Gustav, the President & CEO of Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc., sale 43,942 shares at $2.92 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that George Peter Gustav is holding 734,623 shares at $128,311 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EVLV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-183.71 for the present operating margin

+3.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. stands at -156.55. The total capital return value is set at -36.25, while invested capital returns managed to touch -31.53. Equity return is now at value -34.00, with -25.60 for asset returns.

Based on Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV), the company’s capital structure generated 13.95 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.24. Total debt to assets is 9.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.06. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 7.95.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.72, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.18. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.58 and the total asset turnover is 0.16. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.95.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evolv Technologies Holdings Inc. (EVLV) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.