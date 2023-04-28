Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Seres Therapeutics Inc.’s (MCRB) Stock

The stock of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has seen a -15.96% decrease in the past week, with a -4.14% drop in the past month, and a -3.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 13.29%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.06% for MCRB. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -11.04% for MCRB stock, with a simple moving average of -8.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for MCRB is also noteworthy at 2.63. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for MCRB is $10.71, which is $5.68 above than the current price. The public float for MCRB is 116.29M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.70% of that float. The average trading volume of MCRB on April 28, 2023 was 1.66M shares.

MCRB) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Seres Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: MCRB) has plunged by -16.87 when compared to previous closing price of 6.40, but the company has seen a -15.96% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of MCRB

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MCRB stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MCRB by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MCRB in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $7 based on the research report published on April 21st of the current year 2023.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MCRB reach a price target of $7, previously predicting the price at $24. The rating they have provided for MCRB stocks is “Sell” according to the report published on July 23rd, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to MCRB, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on May 18th of the previous year.

MCRB Trading at -5.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MCRB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -43.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 13.29%, as shares sank -5.34% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.93% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MCRB fell by -15.96%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +41.87% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Seres Therapeutics Inc. saw -5.00% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MCRB starting from Ege David S., who sale 5,012 shares at the price of $7.93 back on Oct 31. After this action, Ege David S. now owns 46,734 shares of Seres Therapeutics Inc., valued at $39,745 using the latest closing price.

Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge, the 10% Owner of Seres Therapeutics Inc., purchase 8,738,243 shares at $3.15 during a trade that took place back on Jul 05, which means that Nutritional Health LTP Fund Ge is holding 5,875,711 shares at $27,525,465 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MCRB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-45.70 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Seres Therapeutics Inc. stands at -45.25. The total capital return value is set at -33.43, while invested capital returns managed to touch -34.15. Equity return is now at value -548.60, with -79.80 for asset returns.

Based on Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB), the company’s capital structure generated 37.42 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.23. Total debt to assets is 13.87, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 32.39. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 23.57.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 40.01, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 30.88 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.69.

Conclusion

In summary, Seres Therapeutics Inc. (MCRB) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.