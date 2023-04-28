Evaluating the Impact of 5.43 Increase on Gentex Corporation’s (GNTX) Stock

The stock of Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen a 3.77% increase in the past week, with a 1.61% gain in the past month, and a -2.15% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.66% for GNTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.30% for GNTX’s stock, with a 1.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) Right Now?

Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 19.41x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.91. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Gentex Corporation (GNTX) by analysts is $31.44, which is $4.09 above the current market price. The public float for GNTX is 233.07M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.50% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of GNTX was 1.22M shares.

GNTX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Gentex Corporation (NASDAQ: GNTX) has increased by 5.43 when compared to last closing price of 26.34.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.77% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of GNTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for GNTX stocks, with Goldman repeating the rating for GNTX by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for GNTX in the upcoming period, according to Goldman is $26 based on the research report published on December 14th of the previous year 2022.

Seaport Global Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to GNTX, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on July 26th of the previous year.

GNTX Trading at 1.20% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GNTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.79% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.53%, as shares surge +1.82% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GNTX rose by +4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.32% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $27.17. In addition, Gentex Corporation saw 1.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at GNTX starting from Boehm Neil, who sale 1,242 shares at the price of $28.41 back on Mar 06. After this action, Boehm Neil now owns 36,176 shares of Gentex Corporation, valued at $35,285 using the latest closing price.

Ryan Scott P, the General Counsel of Gentex Corporation, sale 9,895 shares at $28.29 during a trade that took place back on Feb 21, which means that Ryan Scott P is holding 20,631 shares at $279,948 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for GNTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.28 for the present operating margin

+31.78 for the gross margin

The net margin for Gentex Corporation stands at +16.36. The total capital return value is set at 18.48, while invested capital returns managed to touch 15.68. Equity return is now at value 15.70, with 13.80 for asset returns.

The receivables turnover for the company is 7.29 and the total asset turnover is 0.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.79.

Conclusion

To sum up, Gentex Corporation (GNTX) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.