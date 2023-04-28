Evaluating the Impact of -2.02 Increase on MoneyGram International Inc.’s (MGI) Stock

In the past week, MGI stock has gone down by -6.45%, with a monthly decline of -7.44% and a quarterly plunge of -10.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.69%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.52% for MoneyGram International Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -6.49% for MGI’s stock, with a -8.30% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) Right Now?

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for MGI is at 1.00. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for MGI is $11.00, which is $1.29 above the current market price. The public float for MGI is 89.28M, and currently, shorts hold a 17.19% of that float. The average trading volume for MGI on April 28, 2023 was 2.21M shares.

MGI) stock’s latest price update

MoneyGram International Inc. (NASDAQ: MGI)’s stock price has plunge by -2.02relation to previous closing price of 9.91. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -6.45% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/15/22 that MoneyGram Stock Soars. It’s Being Taken Private for $1.8 Billion.

Analysts’ Opinion of MGI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MGI stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for MGI by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for MGI in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $10 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2021.

Northland Capital, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MGI reach a price target of $9.50. The rating they have provided for MGI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on January 11th, 2021.

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “In-line” to MGI, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on August 03rd of the previous year.

MGI Trading at -8.33% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MGI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.69%, as shares sank -6.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.51% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MGI fell by -6.45%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -3.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.35. In addition, MoneyGram International Inc. saw -10.84% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for MGI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+10.03 for the present operating margin

+43.37 for the gross margin

The net margin for MoneyGram International Inc. stands at +2.61. The total capital return value is set at 19.57, while invested capital returns managed to touch 5.57. Equity return is now at value -19.50, with 0.80 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.23, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.48.

Conclusion

In conclusion, MoneyGram International Inc. (MGI) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.