Evaluating the Impact of 12.21 Increase on Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s (VIRI) Stock

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has seen a 27.01% increase in the past week, with a 122.85% gain in the past month, and a 176.19% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 34.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 24.30% for VIRI. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 55.04% for VIRI stock, with a simple moving average of -54.55% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) Right Now?

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for VIRI is $12.00, which is $1.13 above than the current price. The public float for VIRI is 16.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.33% of that float. The average trading volume of VIRI on April 28, 2023 was 2.69M shares.

VIRI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Virios Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: VIRI) has increased by 12.21 when compared to last closing price of 0.78. Despite this, the company has experienced a 27.01% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

VIRI Trading at 105.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIRI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -90.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 24.30%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 34.53%, as shares surge +133.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +186.94% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIRI rose by +27.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -82.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.5860. In addition, Virios Therapeutics Inc. saw 268.64% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIRI starting from Whitley Richard James, who sale 1,800 shares at the price of $0.26 back on Dec 08. After this action, Whitley Richard James now owns 700 shares of Virios Therapeutics Inc., valued at $466 using the latest closing price.

Duncan Gregory Scott, the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of Virios Therapeutics Inc., purchase 7,500 shares at $4.52 during a trade that took place back on May 23, which means that Duncan Gregory Scott is holding 32,461 shares at $33,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIRI

The total capital return value is set at -112.84, while invested capital returns managed to touch -112.22. Equity return is now at value -142.60, with -120.00 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 8.02.

Conclusion

In summary, Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.