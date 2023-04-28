Evaluating the Impact of -1.41 Increase on Travere Therapeutics Inc.’s (TVTX) Stock

The stock of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has gone down by -2.40% for the week, with a -6.09% drop in the past month and a -6.83% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.41% for TVTX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.65% for TVTX’s stock, with a -9.93% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for TVTX is 0.46. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) is $35.08, which is $14.74 above the current market price. The public float for TVTX is 63.33M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.88% of that float. On April 28, 2023, TVTX’s average trading volume was 1.48M shares.

TVTX) stock’s latest price update

Travere Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: TVTX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -1.41 compared to its previous closing price of 20.63. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.40% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of TVTX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for TVTX stocks, with Guggenheim repeating the rating for TVTX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for TVTX in the upcoming period, according to Guggenheim is $37 based on the research report published on March 01st of the current year 2023.

Wedbush, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see TVTX reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for TVTX stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on February 21st, 2023.

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to TVTX, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 14th of the previous year.

TVTX Trading at -4.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought TVTX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.93%, as shares sank -11.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.25% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, TVTX fell by -2.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.20. In addition, Travere Therapeutics Inc. saw -3.28% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at TVTX starting from Cline Christopher R., who sale 47 shares at the price of $21.49 back on Apr 11. After this action, Cline Christopher R. now owns 51,486 shares of Travere Therapeutics Inc., valued at $1,010 using the latest closing price.

Calvin Sandra, the SVP, Chief Accounting Officer of Travere Therapeutics Inc., sale 360 shares at $22.42 during a trade that took place back on Feb 02, which means that Calvin Sandra is holding 42,805 shares at $8,071 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for TVTX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-118.65 for the present operating margin

+80.82 for the gross margin

The net margin for Travere Therapeutics Inc. stands at -131.35. The total capital return value is set at -49.60, while invested capital returns managed to touch -55.36. Equity return is now at value -219.10, with -37.00 for asset returns.

Based on Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX), the company’s capital structure generated 950.94 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 90.48. Total debt to assets is 60.59, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 940.60. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 89.50.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.31. The receivables turnover for the company is 12.93 and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.42.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Travere Therapeutics Inc. (TVTX) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.