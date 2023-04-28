EQRx Inc. (EQRX) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for EQRx Inc. (EQRX) by analysts is $4.10, which is $2.45 above the current market price. The public float for EQRX is 412.64M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.18% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of EQRX was 2.32M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

EQRX) stock’s latest price update

EQRx Inc. (NASDAQ: EQRX) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.57 compared to its previous closing price of 1.68. However, the company has seen a fall of -10.00% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

EQRX’s Market Performance

EQRX’s stock has fallen by -10.00% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -10.50% and a quarterly drop of -30.77%. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.23% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.43% for EQRx Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.28% for EQRX’s stock, with a -54.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EQRX

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQRX reach a price target of $3.20, previously predicting the price at $5.60. The rating they have provided for EQRX stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on November 11th, 2022.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to EQRX, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on November 11th of the previous year.

EQRX Trading at -18.58% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQRX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -73.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.43%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.23%, as shares sank -14.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -28.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQRX fell by -10.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -64.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.8125. In addition, EQRx Inc. saw -34.15% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EQRX

The total capital return value is set at -24.45, while invested capital returns managed to touch -11.64. Equity return is now at value -11.60, with -10.80 for asset returns.

Based on EQRx Inc. (EQRX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 0.28. Total debt to assets is 0.26, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.10.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, EQRx Inc. (EQRX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.