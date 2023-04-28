EPR Properties (EPR) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has jumped by 3.68 compared to previous close of 40.23. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 3.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) Right Now?

EPR Properties (NYSE: EPR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61x compared to its average ratio. compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 1.66. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 7 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for EPR Properties (EPR) is $43.88, which is $2.43 above the current market price. The public float for EPR is 73.84M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.68% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EPR on April 28, 2023 was 533.97K shares.

EPR’s Market Performance

EPR’s stock has seen a 3.47% increase for the week, with a 13.34% rise in the past month and a -0.76% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.12%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.41% for EPR Properties The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 6.47% for EPR’s stock, with a 0.39% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EPR

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EPR reach a price target of $52. The rating they have provided for EPR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 16th, 2022.

EPR Trading at 6.29% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EPR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.12%, as shares surge +12.18% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -2.04% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EPR rose by +3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -13.23% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $39.40. In addition, EPR Properties saw 10.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EPR starting from Ziegler Caixia, who purchase 500 shares at the price of $45.14 back on Jun 13. After this action, Ziegler Caixia now owns 500 shares of EPR Properties, valued at $22,570 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EPR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+51.29 for the present operating margin

+66.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for EPR Properties stands at +26.81. The total capital return value is set at 6.00, while invested capital returns managed to touch 3.14. Equity return is now at value 5.90, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on EPR Properties (EPR), the company’s capital structure generated 120.65 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 54.68. Total debt to assets is 53.12, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 120.35. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.54.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.09, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.36 and the total asset turnover is 0.11.

Conclusion

To put it simply, EPR Properties (EPR) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.