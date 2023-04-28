eBay Inc. (EBAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has plunge by 5.07relation to previous closing price of 43.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 5.03% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 02/23/23 that EBay Stock Slides Despite Solid Earnings. The Company Is Cautious About the Year Ahead.

Is It Worth Investing in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ: EBAY) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 37.83x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for EBAY is at 1.34. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 21 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for EBAY is $49.44, which is $2.25 above the current market price. The public float for EBAY is 533.61M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.80% of that float. The average trading volume for EBAY on April 28, 2023 was 4.78M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

The stock of eBay Inc. (EBAY) has seen a 5.03% increase in the past week, with a 6.27% rise in the past month, and a -7.32% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.41%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.26% for EBAY stock, with a simple moving average of 3.74% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $49 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $58. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 27th, 2023.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Neutral” to EBAY, setting the target price at $48 in the report published on April 27th of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 3.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -16.39% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.41%, as shares surge +4.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.64% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +5.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.46% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $43.80. In addition, eBay Inc. saw 9.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from SWAN ROBERT HOLMES, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $50.00 back on Feb 01. After this action, SWAN ROBERT HOLMES now owns 136,632 shares of eBay Inc., valued at $1,000,000 using the latest closing price.

Doerger Brian J., the VP, Chief Accounting Officer of eBay Inc., sale 9,542 shares at $44.12 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Doerger Brian J. is holding 0 shares at $420,983 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+22.98 for the present operating margin

+72.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for eBay Inc. stands at -13.20. The total capital return value is set at 13.14, while invested capital returns managed to touch -8.22. Equity return is now at value -22.80, with -6.10 for asset returns.

Based on eBay Inc. (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 182.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 64.64. Total debt to assets is 45.18, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 157.95. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 55.85.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.60, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.38. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.01 and the total asset turnover is 0.41. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.18.

Conclusion

In conclusion, eBay Inc. (EBAY) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.