Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 81.54x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) by analysts is $2.10, The public float for DNN is 810.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.28% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of DNN was 4.85M shares.

DNN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Denison Mines Corp. (AMEX: DNN) has jumped by 4.95 compared to previous close of 1.01. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.95% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

DNN’s Market Performance

DNN’s stock has risen by 4.95% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 3.92% and a quarterly drop of -25.35%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.35% for Denison Mines Corp. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.22% for DNN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -11.09% for the last 200 days.

DNN Trading at -4.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DNN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.72% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.35%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.32%, as shares surge +0.95% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.63% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DNN rose by +4.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0375. In addition, Denison Mines Corp. saw -7.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for DNN

Equity return is now at value 3.30, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To sum up, Denison Mines Corp. (DNN) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.