DCP Midstream LP (DCP) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.82 in relation to its previous close of 41.88. However, the company has experienced a -0.73% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DCP Midstream LP (NYSE: DCP) is above average at 8.89x, while the 36-month beta value is 2.34.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for DCP Midstream LP (DCP) is $41.88, which is -$0.43 below the current market price. The public float for DCP is 90.40M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.39% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DCP on April 28, 2023 was 1.32M shares.

DCP’s Market Performance

DCP’s stock has seen a -0.73% decrease for the week, with a -0.42% drop in the past month and a -1.15% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.16%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 0.19% for DCP Midstream LP The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.71% for DCP’s stock, with a 6.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DCP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DCP stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for DCP by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for DCP in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $39 based on the research report published on November 11th of the previous year 2022.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DCP reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for DCP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on November 02nd, 2022.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to DCP, setting the target price at $38 in the report published on August 18th of the previous year.

DCP Trading at -0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DCP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 0.19%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.16%, as shares sank -0.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.47% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DCP fell by -0.75%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +42.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $41.83. In addition, DCP Midstream LP saw 7.08% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DCP starting from Denton Clifford Todd, who sale 2,750 shares at the price of $39.23 back on Aug 23. After this action, Denton Clifford Todd now owns 2,750 shares of DCP Midstream LP, valued at $107,879 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DCP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+6.13 for the present operating margin

+8.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for DCP Midstream LP stands at +6.92. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.79. Equity return is now at value 18.10, with 7.20 for asset returns.

Based on DCP Midstream LP (DCP), the company’s capital structure generated 83.01 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 45.36. Total debt to assets is 37.42, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 77.44. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 40.47.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.90, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.37. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.92 and the total asset turnover is 1.14. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.68.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, DCP Midstream LP (DCP) has experienced a mixed performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.