Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55x compared to its average ratio,, and the 36-month beta value for CFR is at 1.04. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for CFR is $122.57, which is $12.27 above the current market price. The public float for CFR is 58.05M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.47% of that float. The average trading volume for CFR on April 28, 2023 was 634.22K shares.

CFR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (NYSE: CFR) has jumped by 6.57 compared to previous close of 103.47. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 4.35% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CFR’s Market Performance

Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has seen a 4.35% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 6.95% gain in the past month and a -16.56% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for CFR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.70% for CFR’s stock, with a -15.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CFR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CFR stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CFR by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CFR in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $107 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CFR, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on January 05th of the current year.

CFR Trading at -2.61% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CFR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -31.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +5.84% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -15.59% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CFR rose by +4.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.88% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $104.63. In addition, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. saw -17.52% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CFR starting from Wolfshohl Candace K, who purchase 700 shares at the price of $108.28 back on Mar 15. After this action, Wolfshohl Candace K now owns 16,291 shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., valued at $75,796 using the latest closing price.

GREEN PHILLIP D, the Chairman and CEO of Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc., purchase 9,500 shares at $106.59 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that GREEN PHILLIP D is holding 114,729 shares at $1,012,622 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CFR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+35.64 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. stands at +30.59. The total capital return value is set at 8.29, while invested capital returns managed to touch 13.36. Equity return is now at value 18.20, with 1.10 for asset returns.

Based on Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR), the company’s capital structure generated 167.56 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 62.62. Total debt to assets is 9.94, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 17.12. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 6.10.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.98, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.36.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Cullen/Frost Bankers Inc. (CFR) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.