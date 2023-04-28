CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) Stock: Assessing the Risk and Reward

The stock of CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has gone down by -4.77% for the week, with a 9.61% rise in the past month and a -17.70% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.60%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 6.11% for CTIC. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.81% for CTIC stock, with a simple moving average of -13.15% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTIC is 0.86.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The public float for CTIC is 125.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.75% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTIC on April 28, 2023 was 3.08M shares.

CTIC) stock’s latest price update

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ: CTIC) has seen a decline in its stock price by -3.04 in relation to its previous close of 4.94. However, the company has experienced a -4.77% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTIC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTIC stocks, with SVB Leerink repeating the rating for CTIC by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for CTIC in the upcoming period, according to SVB Leerink is $13 based on the research report published on October 17th of the previous year 2022.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CTIC reach a price target of $13. The rating they have provided for CTIC stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on September 01st, 2022.

Cowen gave a rating of “Outperform” to CTIC, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

CTIC Trading at 1.11% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTIC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.59% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.11%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.60%, as shares surge +7.88% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.45% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTIC fell by -4.77%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -27.20% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.54. In addition, CTI BioPharma Corp. saw -20.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTIC starting from Fong James K, who sale 100,000 shares at the price of $6.00 back on Jan 24. After this action, Fong James K now owns 3,565 shares of CTI BioPharma Corp., valued at $600,000 using the latest closing price.

Craig Adam R, the President and CEO of CTI BioPharma Corp., sale 85,317 shares at $6.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 24, which means that Craig Adam R is holding 29,440 shares at $511,923 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTIC

Equity return is now at value 550.20, with -72.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CTI BioPharma Corp. (CTIC) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.