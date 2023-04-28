Coursera Inc. (COUR) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Coursera Inc. (COUR) by analysts is $17.67, which is $5.11 above the current market price. The public float for COUR is 129.04M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.12% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of COUR was 971.00K shares.

COUR) stock’s latest price update

Coursera Inc. (NYSE: COUR)’s stock price has plunge by 18.57relation to previous closing price of 10.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 18.46% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 07/28/22 that Coursera Stock Sinks as Analysts Downgrade Shares After Guidance Cut

COUR’s Market Performance

Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen a 18.46% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 13.90% gain in the past month and a -20.29% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.44% for COUR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.17% for COUR’s stock, with a -1.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of COUR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for COUR stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for COUR by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for COUR in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $12 based on the research report published on February 27th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COUR reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $17. The rating they have provided for COUR stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 10th, 2023.

COUR Trading at 8.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COUR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.87% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares surge +13.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -21.98% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COUR rose by +16.40%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -19.67% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.96. In addition, Coursera Inc. saw 5.04% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COUR starting from Meyers Michele M, who sale 7,438 shares at the price of $10.17 back on Apr 20. After this action, Meyers Michele M now owns 251,853 shares of Coursera Inc., valued at $75,633 using the latest closing price.

Ng Andrew Y., the Director of Coursera Inc., sale 25,000 shares at $10.39 during a trade that took place back on Apr 19, which means that Ng Andrew Y. is holding 7,330,398 shares at $259,720 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COUR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-31.93 for the present operating margin

+63.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Coursera Inc. stands at -33.48. The total capital return value is set at -22.75, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.12. Equity return is now at value -24.60, with -18.40 for asset returns.

Based on Coursera Inc. (COUR), the company’s capital structure generated 2.08 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 2.04. Total debt to assets is 1.52, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 0.83. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 0.82.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.02. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.89 and the total asset turnover is 0.55. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.51.

Conclusion

To sum up, Coursera Inc. (COUR) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.