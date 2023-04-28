Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Stock Experiences 0.92% Monthly Change

In the past week, OFC stock has gone up by 3.44%, with a monthly gain of 0.92% and a quarterly plunge of -18.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.31%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.39% for Corporate Office Properties Trust. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.54% for OFC’s stock, with a -9.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC) is above average at 17.47x. The 36-month beta value for OFC is also noteworthy at 1.05. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price estimated by analysts for OFC is $28.90, which is $5.76 above than the current price. The public float for OFC is 112.03M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.54% of that float. The average trading volume of OFC on April 28, 2023 was 779.11K shares.

OFC) stock’s latest price update

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE: OFC)’s stock price has gone rise by 4.14 in comparison to its previous close of 22.22, however, the company has experienced a 3.44% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of OFC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OFC stocks, with Truist repeating the rating for OFC by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for OFC in the upcoming period, according to Truist is $28 based on the research report published on September 14th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets gave a rating of “Underweight” to OFC, setting the target price at $24 in the report published on January 13th of the previous year.

OFC Trading at -3.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OFC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.39%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.31%, as shares sank -0.26% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -12.72% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OFC rose by +3.04%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.86% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $23.01. In addition, Corporate Office Properties Trust saw -10.79% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at OFC starting from DENTON ROBERT L, who sale 3,416 shares at the price of $26.74 back on May 18. After this action, DENTON ROBERT L now owns 3,941 shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust, valued at $91,360 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for OFC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.55 for the present operating margin

+29.98 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corporate Office Properties Trust stands at +23.28. The total capital return value is set at 4.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.56. Equity return is now at value 10.40, with 4.10 for asset returns.

Based on Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC), the company’s capital structure generated 134.41 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 57.34. Total debt to assets is 53.10, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.29. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 56.86.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.37, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.05 and the total asset turnover is 0.17.

Conclusion

In summary, Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.