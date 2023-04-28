Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, CNSL stock has gone up by 6.22%, with a monthly gain of 74.67% and a quarterly plunge of -9.45%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.89%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.56% for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 19.98% for CNSL’s stock, with a -13.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for CNSL is also noteworthy at 1.23. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for CNSL is $4.00, which is $0.07 above than the current price. The public float for CNSL is 72.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.55% of that float. The average trading volume of CNSL on April 28, 2023 was 805.53K shares.

CNSL) stock’s latest price update

Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.03 in relation to its previous close of 3.89. However, the company has experienced a 6.22% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNSL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNSL stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CNSL by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CNSL in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $5 based on the research report published on July 07th of the previous year 2022.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNSL reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $4. The rating they have provided for CNSL stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 08th, 2022.

Citigroup gave a rating of “Sell” to CNSL, setting the target price at $4 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

CNSL Trading at 26.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNSL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -53.71% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.89%, as shares surge +62.66% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.71% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNSL rose by +5.95%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -41.49% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.35. In addition, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. saw 9.78% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for CNSL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+3.59 for the present operating margin

+28.91 for the gross margin

The net margin for Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. stands at -14.44. The total capital return value is set at 1.38, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.59. Equity return is now at value 17.70, with 2.70 for asset returns.

Based on Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL), the company’s capital structure generated 209.06 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 67.64. Total debt to assets is 53.81, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 303.43. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 67.09.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.84, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.87. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.31 and the total asset turnover is 0.30. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Consolidated Communications Holdings Inc. (CNSL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.