CONMED Corporation (CNMD) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CNMD is 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for CNMD is $126.00, which is -$16.56 below the current price. The public float for CNMD is 29.30M and currently, short sellers hold a 14.13% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CNMD on April 28, 2023 was 389.19K shares.

CNMD) stock’s latest price update

CONMED Corporation (NYSE: CNMD)’s stock price has soared by 12.33 in relation to previous closing price of 114.11. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 11.44% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

CNMD’s Market Performance

CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has experienced a 11.44% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 30.24% rise in the past month, and a 33.33% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.60% for CNMD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 17.33% for CNMD’s stock, with a 38.08% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CNMD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CNMD stocks, with KeyBanc Capital Markets repeating the rating for CNMD by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for CNMD in the upcoming period, according to KeyBanc Capital Markets is $124 based on the research report published on March 27th of the current year 2023.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CNMD reach a price target of $96. The rating they have provided for CNMD stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on March 21st, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to CNMD, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on October 12th of the previous year.

CNMD Trading at 26.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CNMD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.96% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.60%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.49%, as shares surge +28.06% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +31.49% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CNMD rose by +11.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $110.65. In addition, CONMED Corporation saw 44.61% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CNMD starting from Hartman Curt R, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $92.81 back on Mar 14. After this action, Hartman Curt R now owns 5,299 shares of CONMED Corporation, valued at $464,028 using the latest closing price.

Garner Todd W, the Executive Vice President & CFO of CONMED Corporation, sale 30,000 shares at $90.93 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Garner Todd W is holding 1,115 shares at $2,727,939 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CNMD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+8.12 for the present operating margin

+51.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for CONMED Corporation stands at -7.82. The total capital return value is set at 5.08, while invested capital returns managed to touch -5.04. Equity return is now at value -11.00, with -3.80 for asset returns.

Based on CONMED Corporation (CNMD), the company’s capital structure generated 143.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 59.01. Total debt to assets is 46.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 133.71. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 54.80.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.17, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.49 and the total asset turnover is 0.51. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.96.

Conclusion

In conclusion, CONMED Corporation (CNMD) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.