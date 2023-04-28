Compass Inc. (COMP) Stock Sees a-3.03 Decrease

In the past week, COMP stock has gone down by -26.56%, with a monthly decline of -23.02% and a quarterly plunge of -39.78%. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.79% for Compass Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -26.80% for COMP’s stock, with a simple moving average of -28.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) Right Now?

The average price recommended by analysts for Compass Inc. (COMP) is $4.41, which is $2.3 above the current market price. The public float for COMP is 406.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 4.66% of that float. On April 28, 2023, COMP’s average trading volume was 2.67M shares.

COMP) stock’s latest price update

Compass Inc. (NYSE: COMP) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -3.03 compared to its previous closing price of 2.31. However, the company has seen a fall of -26.56% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barrons Online reported 4 hours ago that Dow Tops 500 Points as Earnings Rev Up Wall Street

Analysts’ Opinion of COMP

UBS, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see COMP reach a price target of $2.75. The rating they have provided for COMP stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to COMP, setting the target price at $5 in the report published on July 21st of the previous year.

COMP Trading at -30.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought COMP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.79%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.24%, as shares sank -26.80% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -47.29% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, COMP fell by -26.56%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -47.42% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.02. In addition, Compass Inc. saw -3.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at COMP starting from Wilkie Danielle J., who sale 1,116 shares at the price of $2.67 back on Dec 05. After this action, Wilkie Danielle J. now owns 604 shares of Compass Inc., valued at $2,980 using the latest closing price.

Wilkie Danielle J., the President, Customer Success of Compass Inc., sale 6,464 shares at $2.15 during a trade that took place back on Nov 07, which means that Wilkie Danielle J. is holding 604 shares at $13,890 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for COMP

Equity return is now at value -88.80, with -36.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Compass Inc. (COMP) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.