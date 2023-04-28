Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) Stock Records -21.77% Quarterly Movement

The stock of Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has seen a -9.36% decrease in the past week, with a -14.78% drop in the past month, and a -21.77% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.21%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.03% for KDNY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -11.56% for KDNY’s stock, with a -12.27% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) Right Now?

while the 36-month beta value is 0.17.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) is $37.17, which is $18.45 above the current market price. The public float for KDNY is 62.26M, and currently, short sellers hold a 5.03% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of KDNY on April 28, 2023 was 590.75K shares.

KDNY) stock’s latest price update

Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KDNY) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -6.79 compared to its previous closing price of 20.78. However, the company has seen a fall of -9.36% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of KDNY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for KDNY stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for KDNY by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for KDNY in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $41 based on the research report published on March 06th of the current year 2023.

Guggenheim, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see KDNY reach a price target of $43. The rating they have provided for KDNY stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 01st, 2023.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Overweight” to KDNY, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

KDNY Trading at -13.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought KDNY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.03%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.21%, as shares sank -17.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.85% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, KDNY fell by -9.36%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.70. In addition, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. saw -26.07% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at KDNY starting from DOBMEIER ERIC, who sale 23,800 shares at the price of $21.58 back on Apr 24. After this action, DOBMEIER ERIC now owns 302,338 shares of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., valued at $513,528 using the latest closing price.

Jerel Davis, the Director of Chinook Therapeutics Inc., sale 295,808 shares at $20.75 during a trade that took place back on Apr 17, which means that Jerel Davis is holding 443,713 shares at $6,138,223 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for KDNY

Equity return is now at value -40.60, with -32.70 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Chinook Therapeutics Inc. (KDNY) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.