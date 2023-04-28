Brookdale Senior Living Inc.’s (BKD) Stock: A 61.03% Annual Performance Rate

In the past week, BKD stock has gone up by 0.47%, with a monthly gain of 48.44% and a quarterly surge of 45.42%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.22%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.67% for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.34% for BKD’s stock, with a 13.62% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) Right Now?

and a 36-month beta value of 1.28. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) by analysts is $4.69, which is $0.26 above the current market price. The public float for BKD is 181.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.04% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BKD was 2.33M shares.

BKD) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE: BKD) has jumped by 0.94 compared to previous close of 4.25. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BKD stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for BKD by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for BKD in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $4 based on the research report published on January 17th of the current year 2023.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BKD reach a price target of $9.80. The rating they have provided for BKD stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 23rd, 2021.

Barclays gave a rating of “Overweight” to BKD, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on June 11th of the previous year.

BKD Trading at 30.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.80% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.67%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.22%, as shares surge +42.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +45.25% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKD rose by +0.35%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -0.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.82. In addition, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. saw 57.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKD starting from Asher Jordan R, who sale 17,200 shares at the price of $3.33 back on Mar 02. After this action, Asher Jordan R now owns 102,965 shares of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., valued at $57,286 using the latest closing price.

BUMSTEAD FRANK M, the Director of Brookdale Senior Living Inc., purchase 50,000 shares at $3.09 during a trade that took place back on Nov 17, which means that BUMSTEAD FRANK M is holding 401,291 shares at $154,415 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-2.76 for the present operating margin

+9.05 for the gross margin

The net margin for Brookdale Senior Living Inc. stands at -8.47. The total capital return value is set at -1.36, while invested capital returns managed to touch -4.38. Equity return is now at value -43.60, with -3.90 for asset returns.

Based on Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD), the company’s capital structure generated 839.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 89.36. Total debt to assets is 78.64, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 794.00. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 84.49.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.85, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.99. The receivables turnover for the company is 52.69 and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.99.

Conclusion

To sum up, Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (BKD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.