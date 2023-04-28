Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) has surged by 0.48 when compared to previous closing price of 0.17, but the company has seen a 2.57% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. Barron’s reported on 08/13/21 that Former GE CEO Jeff Immelt Bought Up Shares of This Healthcare Firm

Is It Worth Investing in Bright Health Group Inc. (NYSE: BHG) Right Now?

Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The average price suggested by analysts for BHG is $1.50, which is $1.33 above the current market price. The public float for BHG is 593.79M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.50% of that float. The average trading volume for BHG on April 28, 2023 was 3.42M shares.

BHG’s Market Performance

BHG’s stock has seen a 2.57% increase for the week, with a -18.19% drop in the past month and a -80.65% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 8.49%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.27% for Bright Health Group Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -12.15% for BHG’s stock, with a -82.77% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BHG

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to BHG, setting the target price at $3 in the report published on March 04th of the previous year.

BHG Trading at -55.84% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BHG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -93.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.27%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 8.49%, as shares sank -19.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -80.67% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BHG rose by +2.57%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -90.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $0.1889. In addition, Bright Health Group Inc. saw -74.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BHG starting from Mikan George Lawrence III, who sale 394,896 shares at the price of $0.40 back on Mar 13. After this action, Mikan George Lawrence III now owns 210,318 shares of Bright Health Group Inc., valued at $157,958 using the latest closing price.

Smith Cathy R, the CFO & CAO of Bright Health Group Inc., sale 114,173 shares at $0.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13, which means that Smith Cathy R is holding 289,157 shares at $45,669 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BHG

Equity return is now at value -330.90, with -30.20 for asset returns.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bright Health Group Inc. (BHG) has had a bad performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.