Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for BITF is also noteworthy at 3.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for BITF is $2.25, The public float for BITF is 174.27M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.31% of that float. The average trading volume of BITF on April 28, 2023 was 4.64M shares.

BITF) stock’s latest price update

Bitfarms Ltd. (NASDAQ: BITF) has seen a rise in its stock price by 7.96 in relation to its previous close of 1.13. However, the company has experienced a 14.55% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BITF’s Market Performance

Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has experienced a 14.55% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 36.16% rise in the past month, and a 14.02% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.17%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 9.74% for BITF. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 15.16% for BITF stock, with a simple moving average of 20.37% for the last 200 days.

BITF Trading at 24.73% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BITF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -61.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.74%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.17%, as shares surge +28.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +25.77% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BITF rose by +14.55%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +7.02% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.0729. In addition, Bitfarms Ltd. saw 177.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BITF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-28.78 for the present operating margin

+7.38 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bitfarms Ltd. stands at -167.84. Equity return is now at value -72.80, with -52.20 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.03.

Conclusion

In summary, Bitfarms Ltd. (BITF) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.