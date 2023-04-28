BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

compared to its average ratio and a 36-month beta value of 0.16. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) is $15.96, which is $1.08 above the current market price. The public float for BLU is 103.38M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.39% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BLU on April 28, 2023 was 4.01M shares.

BLU) stock’s latest price update

BELLUS Health Inc. (NASDAQ: BLU)’s stock price has plunge by 0.00relation to previous closing price of 14.48. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -0.07% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BLU’s Market Performance

BLU’s stock has fallen by -0.07% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 102.80% and a quarterly rise of 79.21%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.51% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.37% for BELLUS Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 50.61% for BLU’s stock, with a 55.87% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLU

BTIG Research, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLU reach a price target of $9. The rating they have provided for BLU stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 29th, 2021.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to BLU, setting the target price at $8 in the report published on January 29th of the previous year.

BLU Trading at 72.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.51%, as shares surge +99.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +85.88% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLU fell by -0.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +49.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $9.98. In addition, BELLUS Health Inc. saw 76.16% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BLU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-489837.50 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BELLUS Health Inc. stands at -475500.00. Equity return is now at value -22.70, with -21.50 for asset returns.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.42.

Conclusion

To put it simply, BELLUS Health Inc. (BLU) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.