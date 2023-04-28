Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) Stock: What the Analysts are Saying

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 2.51x. and a 36-month beta value of 2.16. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) by analysts is $21.00, which is $0.83 above the current market price. The public float for BZH is 28.90M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.30% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BZH was 260.31K shares.

BZH) stock’s latest price update

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (NYSE: BZH)’s stock price has soared by 13.53 in relation to previous closing price of 17.18. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 13.67% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

BZH’s Market Performance

Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen a 13.67% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 31.97% gain in the past month and a 22.83% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.61%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.66% for BZH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 18.53% for BZH’s stock, with a 40.89% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BZH

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BZH stocks, with B. Riley Securities repeating the rating for BZH by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for BZH in the upcoming period, according to B. Riley Securities is $23 based on the research report published on May 10th of the previous year 2022.

Janney, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BZH reach a price target of $23. The rating they have provided for BZH stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 19th, 2021.

Sidoti gave a rating of “Buy” to BZH, setting the target price at $22 in the report published on December 11th of the previous year.

BZH Trading at 26.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BZH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was able to rebound, for now settling with 10.60% of gains for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.66%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.61%, as shares surge +27.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.10% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BZH rose by +12.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +46.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $16.67. In addition, Beazer Homes USA Inc. saw 52.86% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BZH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+11.76 for the present operating margin

+23.17 for the gross margin

The net margin for Beazer Homes USA Inc. stands at +9.53. The total capital return value is set at 14.62, while invested capital returns managed to touch 12.02. Equity return is now at value 23.60, with 9.50 for asset returns.

Based on Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH), the company’s capital structure generated 105.89 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 51.43. Total debt to assets is 44.17, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 105.49. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.23.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.55, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.96. The receivables turnover for the company is 57.13 and the total asset turnover is 1.07. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.11.

Conclusion

To sum up, Beazer Homes USA Inc. (BZH) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.