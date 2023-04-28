BankUnited Inc. (BKU) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for BKU is 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 8 rating it as “hold,” and 1 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for BKU is $26.68, which is $6.65 above the current price. The public float for BKU is 74.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 7.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of BKU on April 28, 2023 was 1.18M shares.

BKU) stock’s latest price update

BankUnited Inc. (NYSE: BKU)’s stock price has increased by 2.81 compared to its previous closing price of 22.08. However, the company has seen a 7.02% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

BKU’s Market Performance

BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has experienced a 7.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.56% drop in the past month, and a -38.15% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.94% for BKU. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.84% for BKU’s stock, with a -32.98% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BKU

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to BKU, setting the target price at $25 in the report published on March 15th of the current year.

BKU Trading at -13.99% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BKU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -46.17% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.94%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.91%, as shares surge +1.98% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -41.36% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BKU rose by +7.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.47. In addition, BankUnited Inc. saw -33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BKU starting from Malcolm Kevin A., who sale 1,406 shares at the price of $35.21 back on Mar 06. After this action, Malcolm Kevin A. now owns 10,000 shares of BankUnited Inc., valued at $49,505 using the latest closing price.

Prudenti A. Gail, the Director of BankUnited Inc., sale 4,500 shares at $37.26 during a trade that took place back on Nov 10, which means that Prudenti A. Gail is holding 9,729 shares at $167,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BKU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.25 for the present operating margin

The net margin for BankUnited Inc. stands at +21.08. The total capital return value is set at 5.05, while invested capital returns managed to touch 6.78. Equity return is now at value 10.90, with 0.80 for asset returns.

Based on BankUnited Inc. (BKU), the company’s capital structure generated 264.38 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 72.56. Total debt to assets is 17.31, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 78.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 21.52.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.71. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.06.

Conclusion

In conclusion, BankUnited Inc. (BKU) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.