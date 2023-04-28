Bank OZK (OZK) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

The stock of Bank OZK (OZK) has seen a 1.53% increase in the past week, with a 2.98% gain in the past month, and a -19.83% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.18%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.46% for OZK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.72% for OZK stock, with a simple moving average of -12.73% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) Right Now?

Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.05x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for OZK is 1.35. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted by analysts for OZK is $41.88, which is $6.45 above the current price. The public float for OZK is 120.89M and currently, short sellers hold a 10.89% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of OZK on April 28, 2023 was 1.82M shares.

OZK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bank OZK (NASDAQ: OZK) has surged by 3.34 when compared to previous closing price of 34.77, but the company has seen a 1.53% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/10/23 that Aman Miami Beach Developers Secure Financing for Luxe Hotel and Condo Project

Analysts’ Opinion of OZK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for OZK stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for OZK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for OZK in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $47 based on the research report published on March 15th of the current year 2023.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see OZK reach a price target of $48. The rating they have provided for OZK stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 05th, 2022.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to OZK, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on July 07th of the previous year.

OZK Trading at -5.69% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought OZK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.44% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.18%, as shares surge +6.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -24.74% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, OZK rose by +1.07%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $34.42. In addition, Bank OZK saw -10.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for OZK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+52.36 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Bank OZK stands at +40.86. The total capital return value is set at 12.10, while invested capital returns managed to touch 9.99. Equity return is now at value 12.50, with 2.00 for asset returns.

Based on Bank OZK (OZK), the company’s capital structure generated 24.13 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 19.44. Total debt to assets is 4.09, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 11.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.68.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.61, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.21. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.12.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Bank OZK (OZK) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.