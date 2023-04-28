Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) has decreased by -0.45 when compared to last closing price of 11.17. Despite this, the company has experienced a 4.71% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: AUPH) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AUPH is 1.18. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) is $13.00, which is $1.88 above the current market price. The public float for AUPH is 132.88M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.98% of that float. On April 28, 2023, AUPH’s average trading volume was 2.96M shares.

AUPH’s Market Performance

The stock of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has seen a 4.71% increase in the past week, with a 1.18% rise in the past month, and a 20.74% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.64%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.80% for AUPH. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.47% for AUPH’s stock, with a 41.17% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AUPH

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AUPH reach a price target of $25, previously predicting the price at $34. The rating they have provided for AUPH stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on May 05th, 2022.

Oppenheimer gave a rating of “Outperform” to AUPH, setting the target price at $31 in the report published on December 10th of the previous year.

AUPH Trading at 14.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AUPH to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.11% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.64%, as shares sank -1.33% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +40.76% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AUPH rose by +4.71%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -6.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.74. In addition, Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw 157.41% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AUPH starting from MILNE GEORGE M JR, who purchase 20,000 shares at the price of $8.91 back on Mar 02. After this action, MILNE GEORGE M JR now owns 70,000 shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $178,284 using the latest closing price.

Greenleaf Peter, the Chief Executive Officer of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 32,750 shares at $8.94 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Greenleaf Peter is holding 982,968 shares at $292,785 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AUPH

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-84.30 for the present operating margin

+95.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -80.71. The total capital return value is set at -25.07, while invested capital returns managed to touch -24.06. Equity return is now at value -25.40, with -22.20 for asset returns.

Based on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH), the company’s capital structure generated 1.99 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 1.96. Total debt to assets is 1.72, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 1.76. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 1.73.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 9.04, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 9.28 and the total asset turnover is 0.26. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 9.60.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (AUPH) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.