Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) Shares Decline Despite Market Challenges

Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA)’s stock price has gone decline by -5.49 in comparison to its previous close of 2.73, however, the company has experienced a -9.15% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ATRA) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ATRA is 0.95. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 2 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) is $20.43, which is $17.85 above the current market price. The public float for ATRA is 94.28M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.38% of that float. On April 28, 2023, ATRA’s average trading volume was 1.20M shares.

ATRA’s Market Performance

ATRA’s stock has seen a -9.15% decrease for the week, with a -9.79% drop in the past month and a -47.77% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.86%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 7.37% for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -8.64% for ATRA’s stock, with a -34.53% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ATRA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ATRA stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ATRA by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for ATRA in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $3 based on the research report published on July 20th of the previous year 2022.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ATRA reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $16. The rating they have provided for ATRA stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on July 13th, 2022.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to ATRA, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on July 13th of the previous year.

ATRA Trading at -20.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ATRA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -72.38% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 7.37%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.86%, as shares sank -13.42% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -44.40% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ATRA fell by -9.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -70.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.80. In addition, Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. saw -21.34% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ATRA starting from Touchon Pascal, who sale 15,679 shares at the price of $3.63 back on Mar 02. After this action, Touchon Pascal now owns 750,728 shares of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., valued at $56,868 using the latest closing price.

Koppikar Utpal, the Chief Financial Officer of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc., sale 6,871 shares at $3.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Koppikar Utpal is holding 181,978 shares at $24,921 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ATRA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-431.86 for the present operating margin

+77.08 for the gross margin

The net margin for Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. stands at -359.12. The total capital return value is set at -108.46, while invested capital returns managed to touch -93.21. Equity return is now at value -114.80, with -57.90 for asset returns.

Based on Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA), the company’s capital structure generated 56.62 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 36.15. Total debt to assets is 19.05, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 45.85. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 29.27.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.43, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.44. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.09 and the total asset turnover is 0.15. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.74.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Atara Biotherapeutics Inc. (ATRA) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.