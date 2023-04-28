Assessing the Risk and Potential of Elevance Health Inc.’s (ELV) Stock

In the past week, ELV stock has gone up by 2.30%, with a monthly gain of 1.50% and a quarterly plunge of -7.33%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.47%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.99% for Elevance Health Inc. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.50% for ELV’s stock, with a -4.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) is 18.11x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ELV is 0.85. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price recommended by analysts for Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) is $571.63, which is $105.0 above the current market price. The public float for ELV is 236.67M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.69% of that float. On April 28, 2023, ELV’s average trading volume was 1.14M shares.

ELV) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Elevance Health Inc. (NYSE: ELV) has jumped by 2.88 compared to previous close of 452.38. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 01/25/23 that Elevance Health Revenue Lifted by Higher Premiums

Analysts’ Opinion of ELV

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELV stocks, with Morgan Stanley repeating the rating for ELV by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for ELV in the upcoming period, according to Morgan Stanley is $571 based on the research report published on April 27th of the current year 2023.

Cantor Fitzgerald, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELV reach a price target of $547. The rating they have provided for ELV stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 21st, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to ELV, setting the target price at $572 in the report published on March 28th of the current year.

ELV Trading at -1.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELV to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.99%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.47%, as shares surge +2.02% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.31% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELV rose by +2.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.63% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $472.95. In addition, Elevance Health Inc. saw -9.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELV starting from MCCARTHY GLORIA M, who sale 15,098 shares at the price of $444.76 back on Mar 24. After this action, MCCARTHY GLORIA M now owns 51,435 shares of Elevance Health Inc., valued at $6,714,978 using the latest closing price.

Kendrick Charles Morgan JR, the EVP & President, Commercial of Elevance Health Inc., sale 2,314 shares at $462.22 during a trade that took place back on Mar 09, which means that Kendrick Charles Morgan JR is holding 15,327 shares at $1,069,577 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELV

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.53 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Elevance Health Inc. stands at +3.85. The total capital return value is set at 10.47, while invested capital returns managed to touch 10.26. Equity return is now at value 17.10, with 6.00 for asset returns.

Based on Elevance Health Inc. (ELV), the company’s capital structure generated 68.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 40.82. Total debt to assets is 24.37, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 63.62. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 37.65.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.78, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Elevance Health Inc. (ELV) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.