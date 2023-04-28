Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) is 2.90x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for ASRT is 1.40. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price recommended by analysts for Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) is $8.38, which is $3.3 above the current market price. The public float for ASRT is 47.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 20.50% of that float. On April 28, 2023, ASRT’s average trading volume was 2.26M shares.

ASRT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Assertio Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ASRT) has increased by 1.60 when compared to last closing price of 5.00. Despite this, the company has experienced a -15.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. The Wall Street Journal reported on 05/17/21 that Discovery, AT&T, Tesla, Palantir: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

ASRT’s Market Performance

ASRT’s stock has fallen by -15.33% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -18.85% and a quarterly rise of 23.30%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.29% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 6.13% for Assertio Holdings Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -15.79% for ASRT stock, with a simple moving average of 31.77% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ASRT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ASRT stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for ASRT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ASRT in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $7 based on the research report published on November 07th of the previous year 2022.

ASRT Trading at -12.82% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ASRT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.43% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.29%, as shares sank -19.37% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.20% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ASRT fell by -15.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +79.82% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.97. In addition, Assertio Holdings Inc. saw 18.14% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ASRT starting from Tyree James L, who sale 44,643 shares at the price of $2.36 back on May 12. After this action, Tyree James L now owns 210,451 shares of Assertio Holdings Inc., valued at $105,170 using the latest closing price.

MCKEE WILLIAM, the Director of Assertio Holdings Inc., sale 22,322 shares at $2.35 during a trade that took place back on May 12, which means that MCKEE WILLIAM is holding 229,586 shares at $52,488 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ASRT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+37.18 for the present operating margin

+67.13 for the gross margin

The net margin for Assertio Holdings Inc. stands at +70.17. The total capital return value is set at 24.65, while invested capital returns managed to touch 48.05. Equity return is now at value 73.00, with 31.40 for asset returns.

Based on Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT), the company’s capital structure generated 29.80 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 22.96. Total debt to assets is 16.25, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 29.42. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 22.66.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.80, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.48 and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.39.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Assertio Holdings Inc. (ASRT) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.