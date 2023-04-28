Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

The stock of Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has gone down by -25.83% for the week, with a -16.06% drop in the past month and a -7.85% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.57%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 3.38% for AZPN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -24.61% for AZPN’s stock, with a -19.85% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) Right Now?

Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 993.75x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for AZPN is 0.95. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 6 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price predicted by analysts for AZPN is $219.00, which is $60.39 above the current price. The public float for AZPN is 28.07M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.66% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of AZPN on April 28, 2023 was 206.34K shares.

AZPN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Aspen Technology Inc. (NASDAQ: AZPN) has decreased by -24.54 when compared to last closing price of 231.79.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -25.83% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 10/11/21 that Marathon Digital, Occidental, Southwest: What to Watch When the Stock Market Opens Today

Analysts’ Opinion of AZPN

Berenberg, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AZPN reach a price target of $210. The rating they have provided for AZPN stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 11th, 2023.

AZPN Trading at -20.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AZPN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.65% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.57%, as shares sank -19.47% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -18.61% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AZPN fell by -25.83%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -2.71% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $229.89. In addition, Aspen Technology Inc. saw -14.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AZPN starting from Chawla Manish, who sale 1,293 shares at the price of $214.64 back on Feb 28. After this action, Chawla Manish now owns 13,859 shares of Aspen Technology Inc., valued at $277,530 using the latest closing price.

Hammond F G, the Senior VP & General Counsel of Aspen Technology Inc., sale 2,495 shares at $223.75 during a trade that took place back on Nov 30, which means that Hammond F G is holding 20,152 shares at $558,256 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AZPN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-13.27 for the present operating margin

+65.02 for the gross margin

The net margin for Aspen Technology Inc. stands at -4.13.

Based on Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN), the company’s capital structure generated 3.18 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 3.08. Total debt to assets is 2.73, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 2.87. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 2.78.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.68.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Aspen Technology Inc. (AZPN) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.