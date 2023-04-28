Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR)’s stock price has dropped by -1.58 in relation to previous closing price of 35.52. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 16.84% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: ARWR) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ARWR is also noteworthy at 1.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for ARWR is $62.40, which is $22.97 above than the current price. The public float for ARWR is 103.30M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.73% of that float. The average trading volume of ARWR on April 28, 2023 was 1.09M shares.

ARWR’s Market Performance

The stock of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has seen a 16.84% increase in the past week, with a 44.11% rise in the past month, and a 5.05% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.31%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.58% for ARWR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.65% for ARWR’s stock, with a 1.68% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ARWR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ARWR stocks, with SMBC Nikko repeating the rating for ARWR by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for ARWR in the upcoming period, according to SMBC Nikko is $80 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

SVB Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ARWR reach a price target of $35, previously predicting the price at $21. The rating they have provided for ARWR stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on April 12th, 2023.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to ARWR, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on March 21st of the current year.

ARWR Trading at 21.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ARWR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -27.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.31%, as shares surge +41.31% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.83% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ARWR rose by +16.84%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -15.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $29.02. In addition, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. saw -13.81% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ARWR starting from OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y, who sale 11,350 shares at the price of $32.65 back on Mar 03. After this action, OLUKOTUN ADEOYE Y now owns 7,867 shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., valued at $370,578 using the latest closing price.

GIVEN DOUGLAS B, the Director of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc., sale 875 shares at $32.62 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27, which means that GIVEN DOUGLAS B is holding 13,000 shares at $28,542 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ARWR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-73.39 for the present operating margin

+95.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at -72.39. The total capital return value is set at -38.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -38.72. Equity return is now at value -36.80, with -20.30 for asset returns.

Based on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR), the company’s capital structure generated 20.47 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 16.99. Total debt to assets is 11.79, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 19.77. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 16.41.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 12.76, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.03. The receivables turnover for the company is 41.70 and the total asset turnover is 0.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.92.

Conclusion

In summary, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ARWR) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.