Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.02 compared to its previous closing price of 66.20. However, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/23/23 that Bud Light Brewer Puts Two Executives on Leave After Uproar Over Transgender Influencer

Is It Worth Investing in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) Right Now?

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE: BUD) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 23.04x. and a 36-month beta value of 1.24. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 16 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 8 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

The average price predicted for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) by analysts is $70.11, which is $0.92 above the current market price. The public float for BUD is 609.79M, and at present, short sellers hold a 0.89% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of BUD was 1.90M shares.

BUD’s Market Performance

The stock of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a 1.16% increase in the past week, with a 4.29% rise in the past month, and a 10.95% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.06% for BUD. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.02% for BUD’s stock, with a 17.90% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of BUD

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to BUD, setting the target price at $70 in the report published on November 28th of the previous year.

BUD Trading at 5.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BUD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.34% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.99%, as shares surge +1.36% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +12.53% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BUD rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +20.76% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $65.57. In addition, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV saw 10.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for BUD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+24.45 for the present operating margin

+51.10 for the gross margin

The net margin for Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV stands at +10.33. The total capital return value is set at 8.91, while invested capital returns managed to touch 4.06. Equity return is now at value 8.50, with 2.80 for asset returns.

Based on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD), the company’s capital structure generated 108.98 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 52.15. Total debt to assets is 37.24, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 107.47. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 51.42.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.39. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.18 and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.67.

Conclusion

To sum up, Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (BUD) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.