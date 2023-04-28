Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR)

The 36-month beta value for SMAR is also noteworthy at 1.07. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 17 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 4 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for SMAR is $52.00, which is $10.7 above than the current price. The public float for SMAR is 126.81M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.20% of that float. The average trading volume of SMAR on April 28, 2023 was 1.27M shares.

SMAR) stock’s latest price update

Smartsheet Inc. (NYSE: SMAR) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -2.95 compared to its previous closing price of 41.06. However, the company has seen a fall of -8.47% in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 06/08/22 that Smartsheet Stock Is Sliding, but Analysts Remain Bullish

SMAR’s Market Performance

Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has seen a -8.47% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -15.03% decline in the past month and a -8.10% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.21% for SMAR. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -10.63% for SMAR’s stock, with a 5.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of SMAR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for SMAR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for SMAR by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for SMAR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $45 based on the research report published on December 15th of the previous year 2022.

KeyBanc Capital Markets, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see SMAR reach a price target of $46. The rating they have provided for SMAR stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on October 13th, 2022.

Credit Suisse gave a rating of “Neutral” to SMAR, setting the target price at $40 in the report published on September 23rd of the previous year.

SMAR Trading at -10.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought SMAR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.56% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.21%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.95%, as shares sank -14.83% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.56% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, SMAR fell by -8.87%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +28.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.24. In addition, Smartsheet Inc. saw 1.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at SMAR starting from Arntz Michael, who sale 7,961 shares at the price of $47.72 back on Mar 31. After this action, Arntz Michael now owns 10,522 shares of Smartsheet Inc., valued at $379,899 using the latest closing price.

Marshall Jolene Lau, the Chief Legal Officer of Smartsheet Inc., sale 4,000 shares at $48.04 during a trade that took place back on Mar 24, which means that Marshall Jolene Lau is holding 5,535 shares at $192,160 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for SMAR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-29.71 for the present operating margin

+78.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Smartsheet Inc. stands at -28.12. The total capital return value is set at -40.21, while invested capital returns managed to touch -39.34. Equity return is now at value -45.10, with -21.00 for asset returns.

Based on Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR), the company’s capital structure generated 13.75 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 12.09. Total debt to assets is 6.02, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 9.79. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 8.61.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.58, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.39 and the total asset turnover is 0.73. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.24.

Conclusion

In summary, Smartsheet Inc. (SMAR) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.