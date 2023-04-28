Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Phillips 66 (PSX)

The price-to-earnings ratio for Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX) is above average at 4.26x. The 36-month beta value for PSX is also noteworthy at 1.38. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for PSX is $125.38, which is $28.47 above than the current price. The public float for PSX is 458.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.08% of that float. The average trading volume of PSX on April 28, 2023 was 3.77M shares.

PSX) stock’s latest price update

Phillips 66 (NYSE: PSX)’s stock price has gone decline by -1.54 in comparison to its previous close of 99.27, however, the company has experienced a -3.47% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. Barron’s reported on 02/10/23 that Raytheon CEO Bought Up This Energy Stock

PSX’s Market Performance

Phillips 66 (PSX) has experienced a -3.47% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.05% drop in the past month, and a -12.33% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.56% for PSX. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -4.74% for PSX’s stock, with a simple moving average of 0.44% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of PSX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for PSX stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for PSX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for PSX in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $139 based on the research report published on March 09th of the current year 2023.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see PSX reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $115. The rating they have provided for PSX stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 10th, 2023.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Hold” to PSX, setting the target price at $105 in the report published on October 19th of the previous year.

PSX Trading at -3.23% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought PSX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.91% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.56%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.20%, as shares sank -2.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.46% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, PSX fell by -3.47%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $102.48. In addition, Phillips 66 saw -6.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at PSX starting from HAYES GREGORY, who purchase 10,250 shares at the price of $97.75 back on Feb 02. After this action, HAYES GREGORY now owns 14,299 shares of Phillips 66, valued at $1,001,938 using the latest closing price.

Pruitt Joseph Scott, the Vice President and Controller of Phillips 66, sale 600 shares at $110.68 during a trade that took place back on Nov 15, which means that Pruitt Joseph Scott is holding 15,302 shares at $66,406 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for PSX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+5.92 for the present operating margin

+7.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Phillips 66 stands at +6.47. The total capital return value is set at 22.52, while invested capital returns managed to touch 27.62. Equity return is now at value 42.40, with 15.90 for asset returns.

Based on Phillips 66 (PSX), the company’s capital structure generated 61.77 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 38.18. Total debt to assets is 23.83, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 59.02. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 36.48.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.34, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 18.44 and the total asset turnover is 2.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.38.

Conclusion

In summary, Phillips 66 (PSX) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.