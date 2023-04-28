Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Lincoln National Corporation (LNC)

The 36-month beta value for LNC is also noteworthy at 1.74. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 13 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for LNC is $27.67, which is $8.11 above than the current price. The public float for LNC is 153.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.61% of that float. The average trading volume of LNC on April 28, 2023 was 3.91M shares.

LNC) stock’s latest price update

Lincoln National Corporation (NYSE: LNC) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 2.44 compared to its previous closing price of 20.47. However, the company has seen a fall of -0.43% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

LNC’s Market Performance

Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has seen a -0.43% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 0.96% gain in the past month and a -36.65% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.25%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.01% for LNC. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.41% for LNC’s stock, with a -44.10% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of LNC

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for LNC stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for LNC by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for LNC in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $29 based on the research report published on January 09th of the current year 2023.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see LNC reach a price target of $36, previously predicting the price at $55. The rating they have provided for LNC stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 06th, 2023.

Goldman gave a rating of “Buy” to LNC, setting the target price at $46 in the report published on November 16th of the previous year.

LNC Trading at -16.04% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought LNC to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -67.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.25%, as shares sank -3.63% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -39.53% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, LNC fell by -0.43%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -56.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $21.23. In addition, Lincoln National Corporation saw -31.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at LNC starting from Kennedy John Christopher, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $30.79 back on Dec 15. After this action, Kennedy John Christopher now owns 20,336 shares of Lincoln National Corporation, valued at $46,185 using the latest closing price.

Connelly Deirdre P, the Director of Lincoln National Corporation, purchase 3,000 shares at $37.41 during a trade that took place back on Nov 18, which means that Connelly Deirdre P is holding 4,000 shares at $112,230 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for LNC

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-10.52 for the present operating margin

The net margin for Lincoln National Corporation stands at -11.90. The total capital return value is set at -14.22, while invested capital returns managed to touch -12.05. Equity return is now at value -30.20, with -0.70 for asset returns.

Based on Lincoln National Corporation (LNC), the company’s capital structure generated 161.11 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 61.70. Total debt to assets is 2.08, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 196.05. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 57.03.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.36, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.51.

Conclusion

In summary, Lincoln National Corporation (LNC) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bearish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “sell” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.