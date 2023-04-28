Analyzing the Price-to-Earnings Ratio of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN)

There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for GSUN is 11.60M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.30% of that float. The average trading volume of GSUN on April 28, 2023 was 2.31M shares.

Act Now and Secure Your Future in Green Energy!



Invest in the Green-Energy Revolution now with our free report! Discover small-cap mineral exploration companies set to be the next suppliers of green energy. Get the best of both worlds with multiple salt dome opportunities in the green hydrogen space and precious metals development. Don't wait - get our free report today!



Download Your FREE Green Energy Report & Unlock Your Investment Potential Today! Sponsored

GSUN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Golden Sun Education Group Limited (NASDAQ: GSUN) has jumped by 24.90 compared to previous close of 1.03. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.57% in its stock price over the last five trading days.

GSUN’s Market Performance

GSUN’s stock has risen by 1.57% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -21.34% and a quarterly drop of -12.84%. The volatility ratio for the week is 11.61% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 9.41% for Golden Sun Education Group Limited The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -3.56% for GSUN’s stock, with a simple moving average of -90.72% for the last 200 days.

GSUN Trading at -23.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought GSUN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -98.64% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 9.41%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 11.61%, as shares sank -3.87% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -36.05% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, GSUN rose by +17.32%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -93.44% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.3346. In addition, Golden Sun Education Group Limited saw 17.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for GSUN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-14.24 for the present operating margin

+44.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Golden Sun Education Group Limited stands at -19.78. The total capital return value is set at -44.88, while invested capital returns managed to touch -97.17.

Based on Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN), the company’s capital structure generated 38.28 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 27.68. Total debt to assets is 14.36, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 24.30. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 17.58.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.27, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.01. The receivables turnover for the company is 15.25 and the total asset turnover is 0.72. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In summary, Golden Sun Education Group Limited (GSUN) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.