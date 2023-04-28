Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN)’s stock price has increased by 8.16 compared to its previous closing price of 45.59. However, the company has seen a 6.39% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Is It Worth Investing in Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) Right Now?

Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ALSN) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 8.25x. and a 36-month beta value of 0.98. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The average price predicted for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) by analysts is $51.00, which is -$2.88 below the current market price. The public float for ALSN is 91.72M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.44% of that float. On April 28, 2023, the average trading volume of ALSN was 774.13K shares.

ALSN’s Market Performance

The stock of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has seen a 6.39% increase in the past week, with a 10.59% rise in the past month, and a 10.98% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.23%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.06% for ALSN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.35% for ALSN’s stock, with a 18.47% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALSN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALSN stocks, with Credit Suisse repeating the rating for ALSN by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALSN in the upcoming period, according to Credit Suisse is $48 based on the research report published on February 22nd of the previous year 2022.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALSN reach a price target of $30, previously predicting the price at $37. The rating they have provided for ALSN stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on December 09th, 2021.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to ALSN, setting the target price at $42 in the report published on June 01st of the previous year.

ALSN Trading at 7.65% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALSN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.63% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.06%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.23%, as shares surge +11.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +9.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALSN rose by +7.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.77. In addition, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. saw 18.53% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALSN starting from Milburn Ryan A., who sale 2,050 shares at the price of $48.36 back on Mar 08. After this action, Milburn Ryan A. now owns 13,827 shares of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., valued at $99,138 using the latest closing price.

Graziosi David S., the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Allison Transmission Holdings Inc., sale 16,954 shares at $48.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 02, which means that Graziosi David S. is holding 176,392 shares at $817,208 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALSN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+28.39 for the present operating margin

+45.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. stands at +19.18. The total capital return value is set at 23.97, while invested capital returns managed to touch 16.24. Equity return is now at value 69.30, with 11.60 for asset returns.

Based on Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN), the company’s capital structure generated 288.79 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 74.28. Total debt to assets is 54.04, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 287.64. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 73.98.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.33, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.40. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.80.

Conclusion

To sum up, Allison Transmission Holdings Inc. (ALSN) has seen a better performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.