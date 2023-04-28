Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) Stock: A Closer Look at the Moving Averages

In the past week, ACI stock has gone up by 0.05%, with a monthly gain of 3.05% and a quarterly plunge of -0.24%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.01%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.01% for Albertsons Companies Inc. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.72% for ACI’s stock, with a simple moving average of 1.72% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) Right Now?

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 9.34x compared to its average ratio. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 12 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The average price point forecasted by analysts for Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) is $24.69, which is $4.57 above the current market price. The public float for ACI is 313.67M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.37% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ACI on April 28, 2023 was 4.27M shares.

ACI) stock’s latest price update

Albertsons Companies Inc. (NYSE: ACI)’s stock price has gone rise by 0.14 in comparison to its previous close of 20.92, however, the company has experienced a 0.05% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. The Wall Street Journal reported on 04/11/23 that Albertsons Earnings Shrink Amid Difficult Consumer Environment

Analysts’ Opinion of ACI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ACI stocks, with Tigress Financial repeating the rating for ACI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ACI in the upcoming period, according to Tigress Financial is $27 based on the research report published on April 26th of the current year 2023.

Bernstein, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ACI reach a price target of $26. The rating they have provided for ACI stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on December 06th, 2022.

Morgan Stanley gave a rating of “Equal-Weight” to ACI, setting the target price at $30 in the report published on October 20th of the previous year.

ACI Trading at 2.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ACI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -13.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.01%, as shares surge +3.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -0.95% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ACI rose by +0.05%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -20.94% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $20.83. In addition, Albertsons Companies Inc. saw 1.01% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ACI starting from Gajial Omer, who sale 36,000 shares at the price of $21.05 back on Jan 25. After this action, Gajial Omer now owns 25,140 shares of Albertsons Companies Inc., valued at $757,800 using the latest closing price.

Larson Robert Bruce, the Chief Accounting Officer of Albertsons Companies Inc., sale 30,000 shares at $21.01 during a trade that took place back on Jan 25, which means that Larson Robert Bruce is holding 50,241 shares at $630,300 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ACI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+2.78 for the present operating margin

+25.89 for the gross margin

The net margin for Albertsons Companies Inc. stands at +1.95.

The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.74.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Albertsons Companies Inc. (ACI) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.