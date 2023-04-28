Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM)’s stock price has gone rise by 3.84 in comparison to its previous close of 78.70, however, the company has experienced a 1.08% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days.

Is It Worth Investing in Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Akamai Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) is above average at 24.99x. The 36-month beta value for AKAM is also noteworthy at 0.81. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The average price estimated by analysts for AKAM is $91.24, which is $11.33 above than the current price. The public float for AKAM is 154.56M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.42% of that float. The average trading volume of AKAM on April 28, 2023 was 1.72M shares.

AKAM’s Market Performance

AKAM stock saw an increase of 1.08% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 6.71% and a quarterly increase of -6.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.59% for Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.29% for AKAM’s stock, with a -4.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of AKAM

Piper Sandler, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see AKAM reach a price target of $93. The rating they have provided for AKAM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on April 11th, 2023.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to AKAM, setting the target price at $85 in the report published on February 15th of the current year.

AKAM Trading at 6.21% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AKAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -29.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.59%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +6.50% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.91% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AKAM rose by +1.08%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -8.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $80.14. In addition, Akamai Technologies Inc. saw -3.06% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AKAM starting from LEIGHTON F THOMSON, who purchase 315 shares at the price of $79.47 back on Apr 26. After this action, LEIGHTON F THOMSON now owns 82,871 shares of Akamai Technologies Inc., valued at $25,033 using the latest closing price.

LEIGHTON F THOMSON, the Chief Executive Officer of Akamai Technologies Inc., purchase 311 shares at $80.64 during a trade that took place back on Apr 25, which means that LEIGHTON F THOMSON is holding 82,556 shares at $25,079 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AKAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

+19.88 for the present operating margin

+58.03 for the gross margin

The net margin for Akamai Technologies Inc. stands at +14.48. The total capital return value is set at 9.63, while invested capital returns managed to touch 7.20. Equity return is now at value 12.20, with 6.40 for asset returns.

Based on Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM), the company’s capital structure generated 72.81 points at debt to equity in total, while total debt to capital is 42.13. Total debt to assets is 38.23, with long-term debt to equity ratio resting at 68.31. Finally, the long-term debt to capital ratio is 39.53.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.97, with the company’s debt to enterprise value settled at 0.20. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.34 and the total asset turnover is 0.44. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.36.

Conclusion

In summary, Akamai Technologies Inc. (AKAM) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.